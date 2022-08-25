22 dead in Russian missile strike on train station in Ukraine

Russian forces on Thursday launched a missile strike on a train station in central Ukraine on the embattled country's Independence Day, killing at least 22 people and wounding about 50, President Volodymyr Zelensky said after warning for days that Moscow might attempt “something particularly cruel” this week.

Train carriages and car destroyed in Russian missile strike in Chaplyne, Ukraine. (Source: Dmytro Kuleba.)

Fifteen people had originally been confirmed dead. Zelensky later said the toll had risen to 22.

The lethal attack took place in Chaplyne, a town of about 3,500 people in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrainian news agencies quoted Zelensky as telling the UN Security Council via video. The president's office also reported that an 11-year-old child was killed by rocket fire in another part of the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine had been bracing for especially heavy attacks surrounding the national holiday that commemorates Ukraine's declaration of independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. Wednesday also marked the six-month point in the war.

Ahead of the holiday, Kyiv authorities banned large gatherings in the capital through Thursday for fear of missile strikes.

Residents of the capital, which has been largely spared in recent months, woke up on Wednesday (local time) to air raid sirens, but no immediate strikes followed. As the day wore on, Russian bombardments were reported in the country's east, west and central areas, with the most serious attack apparently at the train station.

Aftermath of Russian missile attack on train station in Chaplyne, Ukraine. (Source: Dmytro Kuleba )

Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson marked the holiday with a visit to Kyiv — his third since the war broke out — and other European leaders used the occasion to pledge unwavering support for Ukraine, locked in a battle that was widely expected to be a lightning conquest by Moscow but has turned into a grinding war of attrition. The US announced a major new military aid package totalling nearly US$3 billion to help Ukrainian forces fight for years to come.

READ MORE: Western leaders salute Ukraine on its Independence Day

“Russian provocations and brutal strikes are a possibility,” Zelensky said in a statement before the train attack was reported. “Please strictly follow the safety rules. Please observe the curfew. Pay attention to the air sirens."

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the weekend, Zelensky likewise warned that Russia “may try to do something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel” this week.

Nevertheless, a festive atmosphere prevailed during the day at Kyiv's Maidan square as thousands of residents posed for pictures next to burned-out Russian tanks put on display. Folk singers set up, and many revellers — ignoring the sirens — were out and about in traditionally embroidered dresses and shirts.