Serena Williams to celebrate retirement with Meghan Markle

Source: Bang Showbiz

Serena Williams plans to celebrate her retirement with a glass of champagne with the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

Composite image of Serena Williams and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Composite image of Serena Williams and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. (Source: Associated Press)

The 40-year-old tennis star is set to walk away from tennis after the US Open, and Williams has revealed to Markle how she plans to bow out.

Markle - who has previously watched Williams play at Wimbledon - said during the first episode of her new Spotify podcast: "We’re going to have fun. We’ll make sure you get a good one."

Williams - who is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time - revealed she's looking forward to having a celebratory drink, regardless of how she performs at the US Open in New York.

During her appearance on Archetypes, she added: "To the bar – to the bar. That's something to do afterwards. I'm just going out because I can never drink. Have a glass of champagne.

"Maybe I'll just do some twirls right on out of the stadium."

Earlier this month, Williams announced her plan to retire from tennis.

The Grand Slam-winning star confirmed on Instagram that she'll walk away from the sport "in the next few weeks".

