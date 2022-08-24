Serena Williams to celebrate retirement with Meghan Markle

Serena Williams plans to celebrate her retirement with a glass of champagne with the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

Composite image of Serena Williams and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. (Source: Associated Press)

The 40-year-old tennis star is set to walk away from tennis after the US Open, and Williams has revealed to Markle how she plans to bow out.

Markle - who has previously watched Williams play at Wimbledon - said during the first episode of her new Spotify podcast: "We’re going to have fun. We’ll make sure you get a good one."

Williams - who is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time - revealed she's looking forward to having a celebratory drink, regardless of how she performs at the US Open in New York.

During her appearance on Archetypes, she added: "To the bar – to the bar. That's something to do afterwards. I'm just going out because I can never drink. Have a glass of champagne.

"Maybe I'll just do some twirls right on out of the stadium."

Earlier this month, Williams announced her plan to retire from tennis.

The Grand Slam-winning star confirmed on Instagram that she'll walk away from the sport "in the next few weeks".