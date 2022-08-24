NZ soldier reportedly killed in Ukraine while on leave

Source: 1News

A New Zealand Defence Force soldier who was on leave has reportedly been killed in Ukraine.

Ukraine flag with sky behind. (Source: istock.com)

The Defence Force said the soldier was on a period of leave without pay at the time and was not on active duty with the NZDF.

"At this early stage, there is still more information to be gathered in order to understand the circumstances fully.

"The New Zealand Army will work closely with the family of the soldier to offer support at this deeply sad time."

The NZDF did not say whether the soldier was fighting in the war between Ukraine and Russia.

