Fan takes legal action against Kyrgios over '700 drinks' outburst

A tennis fan is taking legal action against Nick Kyrgios after he accused her of being "drunk out of her mind" during his defeat in this year's Wimbledon final.

In a statement released by her solicitors on Tuesday, Anna Palus said the 27-year-old Australian had defamed her by making "a reckless and entirely baseless allegation."

"Not only did this cause considerable harm on the day, resulting in my temporary removal from the arena, but Kyrgios's false allegation was broadcast to, and read by, millions around the world, causing me and my family very substantial damage and distress," she said.

Kyrgios, well known for his outbursts, complained to the umpire during his match against Novak Djokovic that a fan had been talking to him during points.

Asked by the umpire to identify the fan, Kyrgios then said: "The one with the dress, the one who looks like she's had about 700 drinks, bro!"

Palus, who said she had attended the men's final with her mother, has instructed her solicitors, Brett Wilson LLP, to begin legal proceedings against Kyrgios and says any damages she wins will be donated to charity.

"I hope that Kyrgios will reflect on the harm he has caused me and my family and offer a prompt resolution to this matter," she said.

"However, if he is unwilling to do this, I am committed to obtaining vindication in the High Court."

Kyrgios was appearing in his first grand slam final and took the first set against Djokovic but lost his cool as he headed to a four-set defeat by the Serb on Centre Court.

He was criticised for using foul language in front of the Royal Box where eight-year-old Prince George was sitting.

