Actor Gary Busey denies groping allegations

Gary Busey has denied allegations he groped two women at a convention earlier this month.

Gary Busey. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The 78-year-old actor has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact, one count of criminal attempt/criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment over claims he touched two fans inappropriately at the Monster-Maina event in New Jersey.

Speaking to TMZ, Busey has said "nothing happened" with his accusers and he doesn't have "any regrets" over the way he acted at the convention.

Asked if the allegations are true, he added: "It was all false. I don't care because there are no accusations.

He insisted his interaction with the "two girls" took "less than 10 seconds", and claimed they then left.

He claimed: "Then they made their story."

Busey also alleged his "partner and the camerawoman" were witnesses, before adding again that "nothing happened".

According to a release from the Cherry Hill force the actor was charged on Friday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, a single count of fourth-degree attempted sexual assault and a single count of harassment.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Cherry Hill Police Lt Robert Scheunemann said: “It was about contact, it was about touching."

Few details about the alleged crimes have been given, other than claiming they took place at the Doubletree Hotel on Route 70 during the semi-annual convention between August 12 to 14.

Donna Weaver, a spokesperson for the Camden County prosecutor’s office, declined to answer questions about the charges, saying: “We’re not commenting."

Busey made his major film debut in a supporting role in 1974’s Thunderbolt and Lightfoot alongside Clint Eastwood and Jeff Bridges.

He is best known for playing late musician Buddy Holly in 1978’s The Buddy Holly Story and as FBI agent Angelo Pappas in Point Break with Keanu Reeves.