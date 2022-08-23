NZ regional airline releases 'all-you-can-fly' tickets

Source: Radio New Zealand

A New Zealand airline is releasing $799 all-you-can-fly tickets, giving purchasers three months to travel as often as they like with the airline.

Plane generic.

Plane generic. (Source: Getty)

Regional carrier Sounds Air has 1000 of the tickets available and flies to nine destinations from Wānaka to Taupō.

Sounds Air general manager Andrew Crawford told Checkpoint the country was past Omicron and Covid-19, and while people wanted to get "out there" again, they had been slow coming back to air travel.

"I was in the USA recently and I really noticed how people are moving around and getting into it... and I come back to New Zealand and we're very very much still in our shells.

"People are sick of it - sick of Zoom and sick of Teams."

The airline had 17,000 seats available for the time the tickets are available for, and he encouraged those who bought the special tickets to make the most of them.

"We've got spare capacity, let's get people buying a season pass and try to get them on flights that are not full anyway.

"We're New Zealand's regional carrier and we just want to get people back flying again."

Crawford said Sounds Air was also working on plans to become the world's first regional airline to fly zero emissions flights.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandTravel

Popular Stories

1

'Just shocked' - man describes alleged sex assault by famous NZer

2

Watch: Superyacht sinks off the coast of Italy

3

New Zealand singer Margaret Urlich dies, aged 57

4

Speaker Trevor Mallard resigns Wednesday, to be Ireland Ambassador

5

Auckland woman, 75, missing since early hours of Tuesday morning

Latest Stories

Inquiry to be held into Scott Morrison's ministries' appointment

PM's Office responds to accusations over Official Information Act

NZ regional airline releases 'all-you-can-fly' tickets

Legal battle in Australian influencer sex abuse case

Auckland woman, 75, missing since early hours of Tuesday morning

Related Stories

Air NZ plane returns from 'deep storage' in Mojave Desert

Aratere Interislander sailings cancelled due to urgent repairs

Extreme speed camera target cut by NZTA over possible backlash

NZ tourism sector needs international visitors to 'thrive'