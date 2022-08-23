New space telescope shows Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons

Source: Associated Press

The world's newest and biggest space telescope is showing Jupiter as never before, auroras and all.

A false colour composite image of Jupiter obtained by the James Webb Space Telescope on July 27, 2022.

A false colour composite image of Jupiter obtained by the James Webb Space Telescope on July 27, 2022. (Source: NASA via AP)

Scientists released the shots overnight NZT of the solar system's biggest planet.

The James Webb Space Telescope took the photos in July, capturing unprecedented views of Jupiter's northern and southern lights, and swirling polar haze. Jupiter's Great Red Spot, a storm big enough to swallow Earth, stands out brightly alongside countless smaller storms.

One wide-field picture is particularly dramatic, showing the faint rings around the planet, as well as two tiny moons against a glittering background of galaxies.

"We've never seen Jupiter like this. It's all quite incredible," planetary astronomer Imke de Pater of the University of California, Berkeley, who helped lead the observations, said.

"We hadn't really expected it to be this good, to be honest," she added in a statement.

The infrared images were artificially coloured in blue, white, green, yellow and orange, according to the US-French research team, to make the features stand out.

NASA and the European Space Agency's US$10 billion successor to the Hubble Space Telescope rocketed away at the end of last year and has been observing the cosmos in the infrared since summer. Scientists hope to behold the dawn of the universe with Webb, peering all the way back to when the first stars and galaxies were forming 13.7 billion years ago.

The observatory is positioned 1.6 million kilometres from Earth.

WorldSpace

Popular Stories

1

Photos: Protesters take to Wellington streets

2

LIVE: Police arrive as Parliament braces for planned protest

3

New Zealand singer Margaret Urlich dies, aged 57

4

Watch: Massive slip in Nelson captured on video

5

Labour MP on Gaurav Sharma: 'He has lost my trust'

Latest Stories

LIVE: Protesters begin march to Parliament

Photos: Protesters take to Wellington streets

Engagement key to addressing racism - council candidate

Football Ferns add two matches to World Cup preparations

Floorer leaves clients out of pocket and without new wooden floor

Related Stories

NASA's moon rocket moved to launch pad for first test flight

South Korea launches first moon spacecraft

Aussie sheep farmers discover space junk in paddock

Debris from Chinese rocket crash in Pacific Ocean