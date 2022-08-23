Details of Gary Busey sex crime allegations revealed

Gary Busey was allegedly inappropriate with several women before he was charged with four counts of sex crimes and harassment.

Actor Gary Busey in 2012. (Source: Associated Press)

The Point Break actor, 78, is said to have grabbed one woman’s buttocks and tried to remove another’s bra at a horror film fan convention before police were called.

Busey’s offences are alleged to have happened during a Monster Mania event at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, on August 13, police said.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ on Tuesday one of the women claims Busey put his face close to her breasts and asked her where she got them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The documents are also said to state the actor then allegedly attempted to unlatch her bra strap, while the other woman claimed in the papers he grabbed her backside.

TMZ said the day after the alleged offences officers say they got a call from a man who reported his daughter was also sexually assaulted by Busey at the event, with that alleged victim claiming Busey also grasped her posterior.

The outlet reports the legal records say when police first made contact with Busey about the allegations he denied groping anyone.

Busey is also said to have asked to apologise to the women before he was charged, with the documents saying he was “claiming that sometimes it is possible to accidentally touch someone in a specific body part’.

It comes after the actor was caught in shocking photographs with his trousers down in broad daylight at a public park in California.

The images showed him appearing to perform a lewd act before lighting a cigar – a day after he was charged with groping three women at the horror movie event.

The actor was charged on Saturday with four counts of sexual contact and harassment following multiple alleged incidents at the convention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malibu resident Busey faces two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one of attempted criminal sexual contact and one of harassment.

Cherry Hill Police say three women were touched by Busey inappropriately during an autograph signing and meet and greet with the actor.

Lieutenant Robert Scheunemann from the force told the Philadelphia Inquirer: “It was about contact. It was about touching.”

Police noted “multiple complaints” were made about Busey’s behaviour throughout the weekend the alleged offences were committed.

Fox 29 reported officers have revealed they expect to hear from more women in the coming days about the alleged incidents.