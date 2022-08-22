Joshua apologises for post-fight meltdown after Usyk loss

Anthony Joshua has apologised for his post-fight meltdown in the ring after losing to Alexander Usyk on Sunday.

Anthony Joshua after losing to Usyk. (Source: Getty)

After appearing to throw two of Usyk's belts out of ring, he left but returned, demanded the microphone and delivered a sustained and profanity-laden rant about how difficult his career had been and how hard Usyk must have prepared in order to beat him.

It was a bizarre performance, with the Brit heavily criticised on social media and beyond for stealing what should have been Usyk's time to celebrate properly.

"I wish [Usyk] continued success in your quest for greatness," Joshua wrote on Twitter. "You are a class act champ.

"Yesterday I had to mentally take myself into a dark place to compete for the championship belts! I had two fights, one with Usyk and one with my emotions and both got the better of me.

"I’ll be the first to admit, I let my self down. I acted out of pure passion and emotion and when not controlled it ain’t great.

"I love this sport so so much and I’ll be better from this point on. Respect."