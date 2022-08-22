Joshua apologises for post-fight meltdown after Usyk loss

Anthony Joshua has apologised for his post-fight meltdown in the ring after losing to Alexander Usyk on Sunday.
After appearing to throw two of Usyk's belts out of ring, he left but returned, demanded the microphone and delivered a sustained and profanity-laden rant about how difficult his career had been and how hard Usyk must have prepared in order to beat him.
It was a bizarre performance, with the Brit heavily criticised on social media and beyond for stealing what should have been Usyk's time to celebrate properly.
"I wish [Usyk] continued success in your quest for greatness," Joshua wrote on Twitter. "You are a class act champ.
"Yesterday I had to mentally take myself into a dark place to compete for the championship belts! I had two fights, one with Usyk and one with my emotions and both got the better of me.
"I’ll be the first to admit, I let my self down. I acted out of pure passion and emotion and when not controlled it ain’t great.
"I love this sport so so much and I’ll be better from this point on. Respect."