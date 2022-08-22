Joshua apologises for post-fight meltdown after Usyk loss

Source: 1News

Anthony Joshua has apologised for his post-fight meltdown in the ring after losing to Alexander Usyk on Sunday.

Anthony Joshua after losing to Usyk.

Anthony Joshua after losing to Usyk. (Source: Getty)

After appearing to throw two of Usyk's belts out of ring, he left but returned, demanded the microphone and delivered a sustained and profanity-laden rant about how difficult his career had been and how hard Usyk must have prepared in order to beat him.

It was a bizarre performance, with the Brit heavily criticised on social media and beyond for stealing what should have been Usyk's time to celebrate properly.

"I wish [Usyk] continued success in your quest for greatness," Joshua wrote on Twitter. "You are a class act champ.

READ MORE: Road to undisputed champion: Usyk, Fury want heavyweight title fight

"Yesterday I had to mentally take myself into a dark place to compete for the championship belts! I had two fights, one with Usyk and one with my emotions and both got the better of me.

"I’ll be the first to admit, I let my self down. I acted out of pure passion and emotion and when not controlled it ain’t great.

"I love this sport so so much and I’ll be better from this point on. Respect."

Boxing

Popular Stories

1

'Worst nightmare' comes true for Nelson woman after slip

2

Roads closed as Parliament prepares for planned protest

3

Two Wellington businesses hit in ram-raids overnight

4

Third woman alleges gynaecologist behaved inappropriately

5

Joshua apologises for post-fight meltdown after Usyk loss

Latest Stories

'Worst nightmare' comes true for Nelson woman after slip

Photos: Long road to recovery begins in flood-ravaged Nelson

Lightning kills runner on Greek mountain race, hurts another

Long recovery expected after Nelson-Tasman flooding - PM

Joshua apologises for post-fight meltdown after Usyk loss

Related Stories

Usyk digs deep to defeat Joshua and retain world titles for Ukraine

Uila Mau'u taking home boxing bronze after points loss in semis

Watch: Carlos Spencer almost counted out after brutal Whatuira flurry

Heart condition forces Keven Mealamu out of Fight for Life