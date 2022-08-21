Supply concerns as Marlborough communities cut off

Marlborough will move into "recovery mode" on Monday, but fixing what's damaged following heavy rain is going to be a "long game", says the region's civil defence controller.

Flooding on the corner of Terrace Road and State Highway 6 on Saturday 21 August. (Source: Local Democracy Reporting)

By Maia Hart, Local Democracy Reporter

Emergency teams continued to provide welfare support on Sunday, with the region's harbourmaster Jake Oliver out on the water in Queen Charlotte Sound to check on residents.

Civil Defence Marlborough regional controller Richard McNamara said some of the region's north-western areas, such as Rai Valley suffered anywhere between 750-1000mm of rain over the last three to four days.

It meant residents in Kenepuru, French Pass, Canvastown and Rai Valley, among others, were isolated. McNamara said a number of houses had been impacted and destroyed, with people displaced.

"Civil Defence is currently dealing with some key issues, such as medication and supply out to affected people, and transferring people that need to get out, such as for hospital appointments. We're just dealing with individuals as these cases are known to us."

He said they were trying to get to everywhere they could, but this was hampered by low clouds on Sunday. Meanwhile, using boats could be problematic because of the amount of debris in the water.

One water taxi had been damaged in the Queen Charlotte Sound, McNamara said.

He said Geotech engineers were undertaking work, particularly around Picton, where there had been slips.

"This is a long game. We're dealing with this very large, slow-moving slip of damage, and displacement, right across northern Marlborough. That's taxing resources."

McNamara anticipated State Highway 63 would be closed for a "number of days", but said they were lucky to get State Highway 1 reopened on Saturday night, given it was such a critical part of the network.

"It's a widespread disaster that we're looking at. If you think about Nelson, it's highly concentrated, particularly in that Maitai catchment, whereas for us, we've got these pockets of damage right throughout a large area.

Civil Defence Marlborough regional controller Richard McNamara says the damage to Marlborough - particularly the northwest - is “extensive”. (Source: Local Democracy Reporting)

"The Marlborough Sounds foreshore ... it's a massive area, and it's got massive infrastructure problems with vulnerable roading and vulnerable power networks."

Havelock water supply remained in short supply on Sunday following a leak. McNamara said it would be difficult to fix the leak until water levels came down.

"I know people are obviously upset, particularly where they suffered a similar fate in the July floods last year, we fully understand that, and we're doing the best we can to respond to this.

"I can tell you the response here in Marlborough is one to be extremely proud of."

Kenepuru and Central Sounds Residents Association treasurer and rural firefighter Stefan Schulz could only walk about 50 metres from his house one way, and 250 metres the other.

He said he went about 50 hours without power, but as a volunteer firefighter, quickly turned on his radio to keep in contact with other residents.

"We instantly had a reasonably good picture of where the major dramas were."

While he could not speak for everyone in his community, he said he had enough food and supplies to last a couple of weeks.

"But I think what we need to organise is some sort of smaller boat transport which takes care of everyday items.

An aerial photograph of damage to State Highway 6 and flooded paddocks at Canvastown. (Source: Marlborough District Council)

"There may be some people that will rely on a more regular supply of groceries. We're trying to cope as much as we possibly can, we do appreciate all of the effort that everyone does to help us out."

Penzance Bay resident Leanne Schmidt said there were multiple landslides, subsidence and a bridge washout on their road, which was cut off from the wider community.

She said she did not know when the Marlborough District Council would be able to fix it, given there was such a large scale of damage across the region.

Schmidt said it was "too unsafe" to walk the 15km-long Opouri Saddle to check the extent of damage, given the "land was still moving" and unstable.

"The landslides are still moving, they just keep coming down."

Meanwhile, Te Tauihu iwi have placed a rāhui across the entire northern coastline of Te Tauihu o Te Waka-a-Māui.

The rāhui took effect at noon on Saturday, which covered the area from Te Parinui o Whiti (the White Bluffs) in the east, west to Kahurangi Point, including Aorere and Tai Tapu. It covered all coastlines, river mouths, and floodwaters, and prevented the gathering of seafood and kai in those areas, as well as swimming or entering the water.

It was put in place by the Iwi Emergency Management Rōpū, working as part of the region's emergency operations centre, with the support of all eight mana whenua iwi of Te Tauihu (the top of the south).

Iwi Emergency Management Rōpū Tikanga Pou lead Barney Thomas said the rāhui would remain in place as long as te taiao (nature) dictated.

Local Democracy Reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air