Gary Busey charged with sex offenses at US fan convention

Source: Associated Press

Gary Busey has been charged with sexual offenses at a New Jersey fan convention this month.

Actor Gary Busey in 2012.

Actor Gary Busey in 2012. (Source: Associated Press)

The 78-year-old Malibu, California, resident was charged Saturday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment, Cherry Hill police said Sunday.

The charges stem from offences at the annual Monster Mania Convention at the Doubletree Hotel on August 12-14 in Cherry Hill, a Philadelphia suburb, police said.

The actor was scheduled as a featured guest for all three days of the event.

Police did not identify the suspect as the actor, giving an age and hometown that matched those of the actor. An email was sent to them seeking confirmation of the identification and other details.

It wasn't immediately clear if the suspect had an attorney, and a representative for the actor didn't immediately return a message seeking comment Sunday.

Busey is widely known as a character actor, largely in supporting roles, though he came to attention and was nominated for an Oscar for best actor for playing the title role in the 1978 film The Buddy Holly Story.

