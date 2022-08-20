Sir Michael Fay resigns, says Team NZ move 'slap in the face'

America’s Cup veteran Sir Michael Fay has resigned from the Royal NZ Yacht Squadron following Team New Zealand’s decision to defend their Cup in Barcelona in 2024.

Sir Michael Fay has resigned from the Royal NZ Yacht Squadron. (Source: Photosport)

Fay called the decision a “slap in the face” following his involvement in the sport and team for over 30 years.

The Government was willing to provide $100 million to support the competition if it was hosted on Kiwi shores, but Team New Zealand chief executive Grant Dalton said there was not enough money to have it here.

Fay is leaving the club with another yachting legend Alan Sefton who worked with Sir Peter Blake, and legal advisor Andrew Johns.

In a letter to the Royal NZ Yacht Squadron Commodore Aaron Young, they explained that by going overseas, the club was ignoring the work done behind the scenes from sailors, designers and builders to achieve the team’s success.

“When the country is in position to reap the considerable rewards for those endeavours and achievements, the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron sells off the rights to hosting the event,” Fay said.

The decision to resign wasn’t easy for Fay and his counterparts but he believes it’s the right one, as he explained on RNZ's Checkpoint.

“The principle is that the club have done a poor job. They’ve had no right to do what they did, and let it go overseas, so all we can really do is show our strong disagreement and resign.”

“I think we’re sending the club a clear message from people who understand how complicated it is, how difficult it is, that the Cup should have stayed here. It had to stay here, they had no right to go anywhere else.”

Fay said it could be many years before we see the competition in our backyard.

Team New Zealand are regarded as one of the most successful America’s Cup team’s in the modern era, looking to achieve a three-peat in 2024.