Chelsea manager fined and banned after scuffle with Spurs coach

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been fined NZ$67,000 and given a one-match touchline ban over his scuffle with Tottenham counterpart Antonio Conte, after the explosive Premier League derby last week.

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel argues with Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte.

Conte was fined NZ$28,700 but avoided a touchline ban after both managers admitted improper conduct during Sunday's 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel's ban has been suspended temporarily, though, pending the full written reasons for the decision, allowing the Chelsea manager to take his place in the dugout for Sunday's (local time) Premier League game at Leeds.

The managers, who had already had a heated clash in the technical area during Sunday's game, went head-to-head after the final whistle when the traditional handshake went awry, setting off pushing and shoving.

Both managers were shown red cards.

Tuchel could yet also find himself in trouble for incendiary comments about the referee after the game.

He turned on Anthony Taylor in his post-match news conference, saying "maybe it would be better" if Taylor no longer officiated games involving Chelsea.

