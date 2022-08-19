Stuart returns after ban for calling player 'weak-gutted dog'

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart returned to the public spotlight on Friday for the first time since his week-long suspension, paying tribute to supportive friends and family for getting him through.

Canberra Raiders head coach, Ricky Stuart will rejoin his team following his one-game suspension. (Source: Photosport)

The Raiders' legend will return to the box to lead the side against Newcastle on Sunday, a fortnight after he created a storm by calling Penrith playmaker Jaeman Salmon a "weak-gutted dog".

Stuart refused to be drawn on the incident, but admitted he'd missed being with his players throughout a week that culminated in a narrow win against St George Illawarra which kept their NRL season alive.

"I've got a lot of great mates and a great family … that's what I've learned," he told reporters on Friday.

"I didn't think I'd miss the boys that much, but you do when you're that close.

"The week off from a mental point of view was very refreshing...100 per cent; I'd be lying if I tried to be tough and say that it hasn't changed me from a headspace point of view.

"But I don't need a rest at this time of the year to get my coaching in order, I'm just happy to be back with the players and the staff."

The famously-passionate Stuart would have had a difficult time watching his side turn a comfortable 24-12 lead against the Dragons into a nail-biting win.

But he took great pride in seeing assistant coaches Brett White, Andrew McFadden and Mick Crawley steer the ship in seamless fashion.

"It was a funny feeling, and not a feeling I want to have again, I'd much prefer to be at the ground on the sideline," Stuart said.

"I was sitting at home very comfortable with the fact that I trust the coaches, we've got good systems in place here."

Without singling out individuals, Stuart saved his biggest thanks for his playing group's leaders and the way they took responsibility in his absence.

The 24-22 win against the Dragons means they are still just one game outside the top eight, although results will need to fall their way to play finals.

"Every leader has different DNA and has different qualities as a leader," he said.

"Some are strong talkers, some are all action, some are behind the scenes - they all just do their little part.

"That's what's so great about this club, and if it wasn't for them, we wouldn't be in the position we are today, fighting for the eight."