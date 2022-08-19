Stranger Things star reveals his 'embarrassing' Vecna song

David Harbour says Mr Jones by Counting Crows would be his “embarrassing” Vecna song.

David Harbour. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The Stranger Things says the 1993 track by the alternative rock band would be the one to save him from the scary creature that resides in the Upside Down.

Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill hit number one on the charts due to the hit show.

The 47-year-old actor told E! News’ Nightly Pop on Friday: "'Mr. Jones by Counting Crows, I'm sure would bring me back,” before ruling it would “bring” him back to his university days.

David quipped: "Bring me back to college."

The Hellboy star recalled his collegiate days and the tunes he rocked out to “jamming” with his pals.

David said: "My sort of college years were the early '90s so that's really where music became very important, was like sitting around in the dorm room, jamming out to Counting Crows and Stone Temple Pilots."