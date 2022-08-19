Senior gynaecologist accused of making lewd comments resigns

A senior gynaecologist accused of making lewd comments to patients during vaginal examinations has resigned.

RNZ had previously reported on separate allegations that he asked one young woman if he "had a chance with her" and another if she were ready to lose her dignity.

The second woman, who is a doctor herself, claims he inserted a speculum without warning, causing so much pain the examination had to be aborted.

Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand said it was concerned to learn of the allegations, and has been looking into these claims.

"All patients deserve, and can expect, to be treated with dignity and respect when using our services. We sincerely and unreservedly apologise to any patients who have experienced distress.

"Following discussions we can confirm that the clinician concerned will be retiring at the end of their annual leave period."

A spokesperson said this would end "a long career of serving patients" from across the region.

RNZ has raised all the allegations with this doctor.

He emphatically denied any inappropriate behaviour towards the young woman during her colposcopy at a hospital in February.

He did not respond to subsequent questions about the young doctor's experience in 2017.

She told RNZ that alarm bells rang when she went to remove her clothes.

"He asked me if I was ready to lose my dignity which really threw me off."

Once on the examination table, he then shocked her by inserting the speculum without warning, causing her excruciating pain.

The appointment left her feeling "creeped out" and she felt the doctor's behaviour was unprofessional and inappropriate.

As is usual practice, a nurse was present for both examinations.

The complainant from this year said the nurse did not challenge the doctor during the examination, but passed her a business card at the end of the appointment in case she had "further questions".

