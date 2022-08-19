Petrol-powered muscle cars drive into the sunset, turn electric

Thundering petrol-powered muscle cars, for decades a fixture of American culture, will be closing in on their final Saturday-night cruises in the coming years as automakers begin replacing them with super-fast cars that run on batteries.

Thundering petrol-powered muscle cars will be closing in on their final Saturday night cruises in the coming years as automakers begin replacing them with super-fast cars that run on batteries. (Source: Associated Press)

Stellantis' Dodge brand, long the performance flag-bearer of the company formerly known as Fiat Chrysler, is officially moving toward electricity.

On Thursday, Dodge unveiled a battery-powered Charger Daytona SRT concept car, which is close to one that will be produced in 2024 as the sun sets on some petroleum models.

Stellantis says it will stop making gasoline versions of the Dodge Challenger and Charger muscle cars and the Chrysler 300 large car by the end of next year. The Canadian factory that makes them will be converted to electric vehicles. Other automakers are moving — or have moved — in the same direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

General Motors has said it will build an all-electric Chevrolet Corvette. Tesla says its Model S Plaid version is the fastest production vehicle made, able to go from zero to 60 mph (97 kilometres per hour) in under two seconds.

Audi, Mercedes, Porsche and other European automakers already have high-performance electric models on sale. And Polestar, an electric-performance spinoff from Volvo, just announced a new Polestar 6 roadster for 2026.

One reason for the industry shift is that electric vehicles are simply faster off the starting line. Their handling is typically better, too, because their heavy batteries create a low centre of gravity.

Stricter government pollution requirements are another factor, too. As automakers in the US face more stringent fuel-economy requirements adopted by the Biden administration and produce a broader range of EV vehicles, they will have to jettison some of their petrol-fuelled muscle-car models.

Tim Kuniskis, chief executive of the Dodge brand, said the possibly of government fines for not meeting petrol-mileage requirements hastened the shift to the electric Charger.

“Compliance fines and things like that associated with a big cast-iron supercharged V8, yes, it's tough,” he said.

Still, it will take a few years for the petrol-powered classics to go away.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Over the next several years, I think we’ll continue to have some internal combustion stuff, probably through most of the decade,” said Sam Abuelsamid, a research analyst at Guidehouse Insights.

“But increasingly, the focus is going to be on the electric ones.”

Under new petrol-mileage standards that were unveiled in April, the fleet of new vehicles will have to average around 17 kilometres per litre in 2026, up from 10.8km per litre now, the EPA says.

The standards are likely to become even stronger in the future, a trend that will compel US-based automakers to shed some gasoline muscle cars if they are to avoid fines.

Of all major automakers, the EPA says, Stellantis had the lowest average fuel economy — nine kilometres per litre — and the highest average carbon dioxide emissions.

So the company likely will have to eliminate some models to avoid fines. Its limited-edition Charger SRT Widebody, with a supercharged 6.2-litre Hemi Hellcat V-8, for instance, gets only five kilometres per litre in city driving and nine kilometres per litre on the motorway.

To many gearheads, the thought of a muscle car without noise and smells is heresy. But Kuniskis says Dodge is working hard to make the electric experience match internal combustion. The Charger, he said, will generate its own air flow to make an exhaust noise that rivals petrol performance cars. And the transmission will shift gears.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the electric Charger was driven through a garage door and entered a building at a racetrack in Pontiac, Michigan, it roared just like a petrol muscle car.

Electric vehicles, Kuniskis said, have the potential to perform better than petrol muscle cars with fast acceleration. But he said they are kind of sterile.

“It doesn't have the emotion. It doesn't have the drama. It doesn't have the kind of dangerous feeling that ICE (an internal combustion engine) has when it's loud and rumbling and shifting and moving the car around.”

Kuniskis wouldn't say how fast the electric Charger will go from zero to 100km/h, but said it would be faster than the company's current petroleum performance cars. He also wouldn't say the range-per-charge for the new Challenger, but added that range isn't as important as making it a true muscle car.