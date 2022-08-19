Man arrested over ram-raids in Invercargill

Police have arrested a man after ram raids in Invercargill.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Police allege the man, 27, raided a store on Windsor St on Monday and is responsible for an aggravated robbery at a store on Centre St on Wednesday.

He is due to appear in Invercargill District Court today, facing aggravated robbery charges, including unlawfully taking a vehicle used in the incident.

The man is also facing further charges over two other stolen vehicles police found at a house.

Police believe the vehicles were stolen overnight on Wednesday, with one of them being involved in a ram raid on Bill Richardson Drive on Thursday.

The man is also facing a raft of other charges relating to other matters.

Inquiries remain ongoing into the Windsor Street incident.

