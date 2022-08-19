LIVE: Slips 'too numerous to count' means Nelson years from recovery

Follow 1News' live updates as another day of heavy rain is set to continue for much of the country, including hard-hit Nelson. Refresh the page for latest updates.

What you need to know

A red heavy rain warning remains in place for Nelson

21 hours of renewed downpours are expected in the city from 3pm on Friday

A state of emergency remains in place for Nelson, Tasman and the West Coast

The number of homes evacuated in Nelson has risen to more than 400

A number of weather watches and warnings are in place for around NZ

Live updates

3.40pm: Significant news as a major road will be out of action until at least early next week.

State Highway 6 - Nelson to Blenheim is closed until next week due to severe flood damage. A further update on this route will be provided on Tuesday, 23 August, after more damage assessments will be done when safe. An update will come from @WakaKotahiTots 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ad8hrsSP2y — Kieran McAnulty MP (@Kieran_McAnulty) August 19, 2022

3.35pm: The latest rain radar image from 3:20pm shows more heavy rain approaching Northland and rain again building around Nelson.

Rain radar August 19. (Source: MetService)

3pm: Footage shows two cars submerged under floodwaters near Kaeo in the Far North.

Updates on Northland road closures:

• SH10 Kaeo to Mangonui - CLOSED (flooding)

• SH1 Mangamuka Gorge - CLOSED due to slips and ground movement. Note the standard detour is via SH10 which is also closed between Kaeo and Manganui, so there is limited road access to the Far North at the moment)

2.15pm: Tasman Region Civil Defence Emergency Management group controller Alec Louverdis teared up at the media conference describing the damaging weather event.

"We went for a drive yesterday - and I’m the group manager for infrastructure for the Nelson City Council - and the damage that I saw in Nelson was heart breaking, I think we are years away from a recovery.

"As we were driving there were slips falling everywhere."

2.05pm: Tasman Region Civil Defence Emergency Management group controller Alec Louverdis says 411 homes have been evacuated in Nelson.

Ten homes have been red or yellow stickered due to heavy damage.

Heavy rain is expected again from 5pm on Friday until 10am on Saturday.

Another 130mm of rain could fall in this period.

He says slips in the area are "too numerous to count".

1.40pm: Nelson Tasman Civil Defence will be addressing media with the latest updates at 2pm.

1.25pm: State Highway 6 running through Whangamoa Saddle, near Nelson, is in a sorry state due to slips and flooding.

Slip on State Highway 6. (Source: Supplied)

12.55pm:

A snapshot of some of the rainfall totals since midday on Tuesday to 9am this morning.



Please keep up with the latest Severe Weather Warnings at https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/fvxsOInH9i — MetService (@MetService) August 18, 2022

12.25pm: Footage supplied from Nelson Marlborough Helicopter Rescue Trust reveals the extent of flooding from the air.

11.55am: Nelson’s state of emergency has forced New Zealand Rugby to cancel the Round 6 Bunnings Warehouse Farah Palmer Cup) match between Tasman and Hawke’s Bay.

It had been scheduled to kick off at Trafalgar Park tomorrow.

11.45am: View a photo gallery of today's weather at the link below.

Photos: Flooding causes damage and disruption in Nelson, Northland

11.20am: Clear evidence the terrible weather has arrived from the tropics.

READ MORE: Kaitaia records NZ's warmest minimum August temperature

🗣️ Kaitaia's minimum temperature of 18.2˚C is provisionally New Zealand's new national minimum temperature record for the month of August! 🌡️



Mother Nature is running a fever 🤒



Whangārei & Auckland set records for the warmest August night - for the third consecutive night... pic.twitter.com/sCfL8yt4Xf — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 18, 2022

10.40am: Far North District Council has given an update on the situation there as rain continues to fall:

As of 9am today, four Far North district roads remain closed.

Flooding in Far North, Kaeo. (Source: Northland Council)

Mangamuka Rd (slip), Paponga Rd (fallen tree), Pupuke-Mangapa Rd (flooding), West Coast Rd (Kohukohu) (slip) are closed.

No homes needed to be evacuated overnight in Kaitāia. However, some Kaitāia residents did leave their homes to stay with friends and whānau overnight as a precaution.

10.30am:

A closer look at the top of the South Island with more rain forecast for the Nelson District through to midday on Saturday. @nelsoncitynz pic.twitter.com/GsVajAWSFP — MetService (@MetService) August 18, 2022

10.25am: MetService says New Plymouth has recorded its wettest August day in 55 years. Records began in 1944:

New Plymouth has recorded its wettest August day - 100.2mm (9am to 9am) since records began in 1944. The previous record was 83.1mm in 1967. The estimated accumulated rain from our radar shows over 500mm fell about the Mountain in the same period. https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 ^SG pic.twitter.com/fZyVN1kwH9 — MetService (@MetService) August 18, 2022

10.20am: Westport Mayor Jamie Cleine has spoken with 1News reporter Lisa Davies.

Westport is currently covered by an orange heavy rain warning from 7pm on Friday until 11am on Saturday.

"It's great to be able to breathe a sigh of relief today as things look to be sort of scaling down," Cleine said.

He said the incoming rain looks to be "quite short and sharp" over a five or six-hour period. With river levels receding as well, he remarked he's not too worried.

"The feeling is that should be OK."

Buller Civil Defence has said it's remaining on standby over the weekend as the region-wide state of emergency is in place until Monday.

Bunds, sandbags and inflatable barriers are largely remaining in place, until the threat of further flooding has passed.

10.10am: MetService has lifted a number of weather warnings and watches. You can head here to see the changes.

The red heavy rain warning remains in place for Nelson.

An orange heavy rain warning remains in place for Northland, parts of Taranaki, the Tasman District west of Motueka, the Tararua Range, Marlborough Sounds, Rai Valley, Richmond Range, Buller and Westland.

A heavy rain watch remains in place for the Tasman District from Motueka eastwards and parts of Marlborough.

Severe Weather Update



🌧More heavy rain in the forecast for today



🔴Red Warning remains for the Nelson District and Bryant Range



🟠Westland, Buller, Tasman Marlborough, Taranaki, Northland and the Tararua Range



Full details https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/CEp53wLQPS — MetService (@MetService) August 18, 2022

9.50am: Residents in Nelson and Tasman are being asked to stay home if they don't have to travel.

"The roads around the Nelson and Tasman District are a real mess with key routes shut down which puts pressure on other roads," Nelson City Council said.

"We need to ensure we have access as needed so we can help residents as quickly as we can, and when the roads are blocked up with traffic, it doesn't help anyone."

9.45am: There's also a slip in Pukerua Bay:

SH59 PUKERUA BAY - SLIP - 8:35AM

The road is now CLOSED between Onepu Rd and Ames St, due to a slip. Please avoid the area and consider using SH1 as an alternate route. ^AP pic.twitter.com/F6kgx5c9gc — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) August 18, 2022

9.40am: A slip is affecting SH3 Mount Messenger in Taranaki:

SH3 MT MESSENGER, TARANAKI - SLIP - 9:20AM, FRI19 AUG

Due to multiple slips, the road will be CLOSED intermittently in both directions for up to an hour, until further notice. Please plan your journey accordingly and allow extra time for travel. ^AP pic.twitter.com/j59BusnZS2 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) August 18, 2022

9.30am: For the third consecutive night, Whangārei & Auckland have set records for the warmest August night:

🗣️ Kaitaia's minimum temperature of 18.2˚C is provisionally New Zealand's new national minimum temperature record for the month of August! 🌡️



Mother Nature is running a fever 🤒



Whangārei & Auckland set records for the warmest August night - for the third consecutive night... pic.twitter.com/sCfL8yt4Xf — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 18, 2022

9.05am: Nelson Tasman Civil Defence says rivers - especially the Maitai - are "remaining stubbornly high" and a lot of hills are unstable, so that is why those evacuated can't return home yet.

"We need to make sure you can get in safely, and also that you won't need to turn around and evacuate again when the next chunk of rain hits us," it said in a Facebook post, centred on key questions those in Nelson have.

"We know how important it is for people to get some certainty and we want to give it to you, but safety is number one."

9am: Several homes have evacuated since severe weather hit the region, Taranaki Civil Defence Emergency Management says.

It said in a Facebook post river levels are rising and some homes are experiencing flooding and leaking sewerage.

"Taranaki Civil Defence is monitoring the situation and we are responding as needed," it said.

8.35am: Rain's spreading into the upper South Island again:

Rain has started to spread into upper South Island again. It is expected to become heavy there this afternoon and evening. Check the latest radar here https://t.co/prKU7NLNY1 ^SG pic.twitter.com/vP2STRIX0W — MetService (@MetService) August 18, 2022

8.10: Dawson Falls at Mount Taranaki has recorded a lot of rain over the last few days:

Dawson Falls at Mt Taranaki has recorded over one metre (1002mm) of rain since Tuesday evening. That's a lot of rain and there is more to come! See where the rain is falling in the next few days at https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz ^SG — MetService (@MetService) August 18, 2022

8am: Police are urging motorists to take care on the roads in Taranaki, saying bad weather is causing a number of issues.

The issues include motorists hitting potholes due to a lack of visibility and surface flooding.

North Taranaki is under an orange heavy rain warning until 10am on Friday. Mount Taranaki is under the same warning until midnight.

Parts of Taranaki have also experienced strong winds.

SH45 INAHA, TARANAKI - FLOODING - 6:20AM

The road remains CLOSED since 2:15am, due to flooding near the intersection with Lower Inaha Rd. Northbound traffic detour via Ahipaipa Rd, Normanby Rd, Inaha Rd onto SH45 and reverse if travelling southbound. ^AP pic.twitter.com/yVjJg793ze — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) August 18, 2022

7.50am: Rain continues to fall in the Far North. A number of state highways remain closed due to flooding, slips and fallen trees.

State Highway 1 Kaitaia to Ohaewai remains closed due to flooding at the Rangiahua Bridge. It's also closed between Larmer and Church roads, just south of Kaitaia.

State Highway 1 Mangamuka Gorge between Kitchen Rd and Makene Rd remains closed due to multiple large slips.

State Highway 10 Kaeo to Mangonui remains closed due to flooding. It is also closed between Inland and Aurere Beach roads.

UPDATE 6:20AM - Various State Highways across the Far North remain CLOSED this morning due to slips, flooding & fallen trees. Please avoid unnecessary travel as bad weather continues to impact the Northland network. Check State Highway info here: https://t.co/mNnq8OLDlc. ^TP pic.twitter.com/ZgFzFwXmuN — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 18, 2022

7.30am: A reminder of Friday's forecast:

Friday's emojicast:



🌧️

🌧️

🌧️🌧️

🌧️🌧️🌧️☁️

🌧️🌧️🌧️☁️

🌧️🌧️🌧️

🌧️🌧️

🌧️



🌧️🌧️

🌧️☁️

🌧️☁️☁️ 🌧️

🌧️☁️

🌤️☁️☁️

🌤️🌤️🌤️

🌤️ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 18, 2022

7.20am: More from Nelson mayor Rachel Reese's Breakfast interview:

Reese warned more homes may have to be evacuated. She said the total number of homes evacuated is now around 411.

She said a small number of the homes evacuated are uninhabitable, which will be "devastating" for those affected.

Authorities are working "as fast as we can" to assess the safety of evacuated homes, Reese said.

She asked residents living on hillsides to be prepared to self-evacuate. If they notice cracks opening, poles leaning or piles of dirt where previously there were none, they should look to leave.

Reese described stability on the hills as the "biggest problem" at the moment.

The mayor also warned the city's recovery will take time.

"It's not going to be easy. It's going to be years of recovery and it's going to be tough."

7.05am: Nelson mayor Rachel Reese spoke to Breakfast and told Nelson residents to conserve water due to issues with the main water supply line. It's thought a slip is responsible.

Reese said drinking water is fine and there are no quality issues.

6.25am: Another spell of heavy rain is expected to hit much of the North and South islands from Friday into Saturday. Here's a summary of some of the watches and warnings outside of Nelson:

An orange heavy rain warning remains in place for the Tasman District West of Motueka, Westland and Buller through until Saturday afternoon and for Northland until 11am on Friday.

In Northland on Thursday some Kaitaia residents were evacuated due to surface flooding. Multiple roads in the Far North were closed due to the severe weather.

MetService also says severe north to northeasterly gales are possible for northern and central Aotearoa.

The forecaster advises people to keep up-to-date with the latest forecast.