Aussie PM slates Scott Morrison for making light of ministry memes

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has chastised his predecessor for making light of secretly taking on five portfolios during the pandemic.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese and former PM Scott Morrison. (Source: Breakfast)

Scott Morrison, who was sworn in to oversee the departments of health, finance, treasury, resources and home affairs, on Thursday commented on memes and posted photoshopped images of himself in various groups, including as the head of the NRL's Cronulla Sharks.

Albanese expressed his dismay at Morrison's actions on Friday.

"This undermining of the parliamentary system of government, of the whole Westminster system and our democratic traditions of accountability, are something that aren't a laughing matter," he told the ABC.

"I'm surprised at the response of Mr Morrison to this but then again, I frankly was shocked by the revelations.

"I'm also somewhat surprised that there's been no concept that there's a need to say to the Australian people that the wrong thing was done."

Morrison's Facebook page, where he joined in on the memes. (Source: Facebook/Scott Morrison)

It comes as Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has taken aim at upcoming legal advice from the solicitor-general on Morrison's action.

As scrutiny of Morrison increases, Dutton said the advice would offer nothing more than a chance for Albanese to criticise his predecessor.

The solicitor-general is expected to advise the government on Monday, following revelations of Morrison's series of confidential ministerial appointments between March 2020 and May 2021.

Dutton said while what Morrison did was wrong, Australians wanted to put the scandal behind them.

Monday's advice was unlikely to provide "anything further than probably another opportunity for the prime minister to have a whack", he told Sydney radio station 2GB.

"And I think most people, frankly, want to move on and start dealing with issues that are more important."

Jesus was a carpenter

Scott was a DIY cabinet maker#auspol pic.twitter.com/tnfIk08wlH — Pup Fiction (@jjjove) August 14, 2022

Morrison could face questions from parliament's powerful privileges committee over the secret appointments.

Greens leader Adam Bandt has written to House of Representatives Speaker Milton Dick requesting the matter be examined by the committee.

Bandt said the committee would look at whether Morrison had committed any breaches or been in contempt of parliament.

The former prime minister has apologised personally to former cabinet members he had secretly shared a ministry with.

Ex PM @ScottMorrisonMP has rejected claims he was a 'one mad band' after it was revealed he had sworn himself in as the Min. for Health, Finance, Resources. "I/we discussed it with the other Scotts and I/we all agreed that I/we were the best person(s) for job(s)". #auspol #scomo pic.twitter.com/gzNMiIG1rC — Tom Red (@TomRed43) August 15, 2022

But Albanese said he still owed an apology to the Australian public who were "kept completely in the dark with his shadow government operating".

"It's the Australian people who have had their democracy undermined," he said.

Morrison said he kept the roles confidential as he did not want to "undermine the confidence of ministers in the performance of their duties".

He said he only used the extra powers once, to block a gas drilling project off the NSW coast.

That decision, made in 2021, is the subject of a Federal Court appeal.