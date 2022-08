A huge waterspout has been captured churning off the coast of Destin in northwest Florida.

Video shows the funnel touching down in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday morning (local time).

It comes as several cities across the state have been issued with a severe thunderstorm warning.

Thunderstorm conditions can produce a waterspout, which is essentially a tornado on water instead of land.

The National Ocean Service says waterspouts can cause significant damage if they move onshore.