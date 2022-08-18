Russians must leave nuclear plant to make it safe – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address that the Russian military must withdraw from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant "without any conditions".

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. (Source: Associated Press)

Zelensky said that Ukrainian diplomats and scientists "are now working on sending an IAEA mission" to the plant and "only absolute transparency and controllability can guarantee a gradual return to regular nuclear safety."

Shelling and several explosions at Zaporizhzhia earlier in August forced the shutdown of an electrical power transformer and two backup transformers, forcing the shutdown of one nuclear reactor.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has arrived in Ukraine for a meeting Thursday in the western city of Lviv with Zelenskyy and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are expected to discuss the grain shipments and a possible fact-finding mission to the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling.

The visit comes as a spate of explosions and fires has turned Russian-occupied Crimea from a secure rear base into a new battleground in the war, demonstrating both the Russians' vulnerability and the Ukrainians' capacity to strike deep behind enemy lines.

Nine Russian warplanes were reported destroyed at an air base in Crimea last week, and an ammunition depot on the peninsula blew up on Tuesday.

Ukrainian authorities have stopped short of publicly claiming responsibility, preferring to keep the world guessing, but President Volodymyr Zelensky alluded to Ukrainian attacks behind enemy lines after the latest blasts, which Russia blamed on “sabotage.”

Russia seized the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and has used it as a staging ground for attacks on the country in the war that began February 24. Ukrainian authorities have vowed to recapture Crimea and other occupied territories.