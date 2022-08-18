Flooding sees some Nelson, Westport residents evacuate homes

Hundreds of people in Nelson remain unable to return to their homes today after flooding forced them to evacuate yesterday.

Flooding in Nelson on Wednesday. (Source: Kate Flewellen)

Residents of 233 homes were asked to evacuated in Nelson following three days of heavy rain and after the Maitai River started to exceed its limits.

Ten more homes were evacuated last night in the suburb of Tahunanui, Nelson Tasman Civil Defence says.

It says homes on Stansell Ave were evacuated due to slips.

River levels lowered overnight, but plenty more rain is expected today, a Nelson Tasman Civil Defence spokesperson says.

A state of emergency was declared for Nelson Tasman and the West Coast yesterday and remains in place today.

MetService says significant heavy rainfall will continue in Nelson into today with a further 250mm to 400mm rain forecast to accumulate on top of what has already fallen.

A strong wind watch is in place for Nelson, Tasman and Buller.

There's surface flooding in Westport, with 160 households in low-lying areas encouraged to self-evacuate.

A red heavy rain warning remains in place for Buller and Westland. An orange heavy rain warning remains in place for the Tasman District, west of Motueka.

There are slips, road closures and further surface flooding across the northern and western South Island.

A heavy rain watch is in place for parts of Marlborough, the Tasman District from Motueka eastwards and the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers.

Motorists are urged to keep across updates from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency for road closures.