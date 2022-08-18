Crews remain at scene of Christchurch scrap yard blaze

Seven fire trucks remain at a car scrapyard in Christchurch where a blaze broke out last night.

Fifteen fire trucks and more than 50 firefighters were called National Steel Ltd on Garlands Rd in Woolston just before 8pm.

Roads near the blaze remain cordoned off and booms have been put on the Heathcote River to prevent water contamination.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Fire trucks break down at Christchurch scrap yard inferno

Properties in the surrounding area were being advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the risk of smoke inhalation.

Two fire trucks also broke down at the scene, according to the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union.

The fire has now been contained to the main car pile.