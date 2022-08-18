Auckland records warmest August night ever

Auckland and Whangārei recorded their warmest August nights on record last night, breaking the record set the night before.
NIWA said the minimum temperature in Auckland last night was 15.1C and 15.2C for Whangārei.
MetService says before this week the previous August night record for Auckland was 14.3C set in 1970 and 1998.
The warmer nights are expected to continue for a few days, MetService said.
It comes as Auckland experiences a wet Thursday with heavy rain and strong wind warnings in place for the rest of the day.
Aucklanders can still expect warmer temperatures on Thursday, with an 18C high and 15C low.