Auckland records warmest August night ever

Auckland and Whangārei recorded their warmest August nights on record last night, breaking the record set the night before.

NIWA said the minimum temperature in Auckland last night was 15.1C and 15.2C for Whangārei.

MetService says before this week the previous August night record for Auckland was 14.3C set in 1970 and 1998.

🥵 Auckland & Whangārei experienced their warmest August nights on record ... in consecutive nights!



Min temps of 15.6˚C & 16.2˚C broke records set yesterday.



Perspective: Auckland's average min temp *in December* is 15.2˚C.



Records began in 1959 (Auckland) & 1967 (Whangārei). pic.twitter.com/RqWF5Zd6g2 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 17, 2022

The warmer nights are expected to continue for a few days, MetService said.

Aucklanders: Find yourself kicking off the duvet overnight? Last night's overnight low of 15.1 (at the airport) was the warmest August minimum temp since records began. Previous record was 14.3C set in 1970 and 1998. More of the same the next few nights. https://t.co/oKYtrol7HA — MetService (@MetService) August 16, 2022

It comes as Auckland experiences a wet Thursday with heavy rain and strong wind warnings in place for the rest of the day.

Aucklanders can still expect warmer temperatures on Thursday, with an 18C high and 15C low.