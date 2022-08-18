Auckland records warmest August night ever

Source: 1News

Auckland and Whangārei recorded their warmest August nights on record last night, breaking the record set the night before.

Bare Feet of a Young Woman on White Bed.

Bare Feet of a Young Woman on White Bed. (Source: Getty)

NIWA said the minimum temperature in Auckland last night was 15.1C and 15.2C for Whangārei.

MetService says before this week the previous August night record for Auckland was 14.3C set in 1970 and 1998.

The warmer nights are expected to continue for a few days, MetService said.

It comes as Auckland experiences a wet Thursday with heavy rain and strong wind warnings in place for the rest of the day.

Aucklanders can still expect warmer temperatures on Thursday, with an 18C high and 15C low.

New ZealandAucklandWeather News

Popular Stories

1

One person wins $8.2 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

2

LIVE: Nelson braces for more flooding, evacuations as heavy rain continues

3

Lydia Ko says upcoming marriage won't affect schedule

4

Venice mayor slams 'imbeclies' who motored down canal on surfboards

5

More than 200 Nelson homes evacuated amid 1-in-100 year flooding

Latest Stories

Auckland records warmest August night ever

Fitzpatrick back for Black Ferns ahead of Aussie challenge

LIVE: Nelson braces for more flooding, evacuations as heavy rain continues

Venice mayor slams 'imbeclies' who motored down canal on surfboards

UK man in court over threat to 'kill Queen' with crossbow

Related Stories

LIVE: Nelson braces for more flooding, evacuations as heavy rain continues

More than 200 Nelson homes evacuated amid 1-in-100 year flooding

Nelson hit by one-in-100 year rainfall, mayor says

Westport couple put in mammoth effort to prepare property for flooding