Russia labels another explosion in Crimea an 'act of sabotage'

Explosions and fires have ripped through an ammunition depot in Russian-occupied Crimea, in the second suspected Ukrainian attack on the peninsula in just over a week, forcing the evacuation of more than 3000 people.

Smoke rises over the site of explosion at an ammunition storage of Russian army near the village of Mayskoye, Crimea. (Source: Associated Press)

Russia blamed the blasts in the village of Mayskoye on Tuesday (local time) an "act of sabotage", without naming the perpetrators.

Separately, the Russian business newspaper Kommersant quoted residents as saying plumes of black smoke also rose over an air base in Crimea's Gvardeyskoye.

Ukraine stopped short of publicly claiming responsibility for any of the blasts, including those that destroyed nine Russian planes at another Crimean air base last week.

Russia seized the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and has used it to launch attacks against Ukraine in the war that began nearly six months ago.

If Ukrainian forces were behind the explosions, that would represent a significant escalation in the war. Such attacks could also indicate that Ukrainian operatives are able to penetrate deeply into Russian-occupied territory.

The Kremlin has demanded that Kyiv recognise Crimea as part of Russia as a condition for ending the fighting, while Ukraine has vowed to drive Moscow's forces from the peninsula on the Black Sea.

Videos posted on social media showed thick columns of smoke rising over raging flames in Mayskoye, and a series of explosions could be heard.

The Russian Defence Ministry said a power plant, electrical lines, railroad tracks and apartment buildings were damaged.

"We came out to take a look and saw clouds of smoke coming from the cowshed where the military warehouses are," resident Maksim Moldovskiy said. "We stayed there until about 7-8am. Everything was exploding - flashes, fragments, debris falling on us. Then the emergency guys came and said they were evacuating everybody."

Crimea's regional leader Sergei Aksyonov said two people were injured and more than 3000 evacuated from two villages.

"The detonations are rather strong. Ammunition is strewn all over the ground," he said, adding that several homes burned down.

Crimea is a popular summer destination for Russian tourists, and last week's explosions at Crimea's Saki air base sent sunbathers on beaches fleeing as flames and pillars of smoke rose over the horizon.

Ukrainian officials have warned that Crimea would not be spared the ravages of war.

Rather than a travel destination, "Crimea occupied by Russians is about warehouse explosions and a high risk of death for invaders and thieves," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter.

Russia blamed last week's explosions on an accidental detonation of munitions, but satellite photos and other evidence - including the dispersed blast sites - pointed to a Ukrainian attack, perhaps with anti-ship missiles, military analysts said.