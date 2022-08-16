Trump says FBI 'stole three passports' in Mar-a-Lago raid

Donald Trump is claiming three of his passports were “stolen” in the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Donald Trump. (Source: Associated Press)

If true, it means the ex-US president is not able to leave America, with the 76-year-old branding the alleged confiscations an “assault on a political opponent”.

He said on Tuesday via his Truth platform: “Wow. In the raid by the FBI or Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else. This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never before seen in our country. Third World.”

It is thought former reality TV regular Trump has a regular blue passport issued to US citizens and a red ‘diplomatic’ one for official government travel, which he would have been granted in his time as president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attorney General Merrick Garland said he “personally approved” the raid on Mar-a-Lago on Monday August 8, which was part of a federal investigation into documents Trump took with him after he left the White House.

According to federal law, any presidential records are US government property.

Garland did not give any additional details about the investigation but said the Justice Department requested the warrant and inventory list were made public due to the high level of public interest in the investigation.

It comes as the FBI and America’s Department of Homeland Security warned of an “increase in threats and acts of violence” directed at FBI agents after they searched Trump’s Florida estate.

READ MORE: Armed man killed after trying to breach FBI office, standoff

A 42-year-old man named Ricky Shiffer was shot dead on Thursday August 11 after he fired a nail gun at the FBI’s Cincinnati bureau.