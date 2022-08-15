Salman Rushdie 'on the road to recovery,' agent says

Salman Rushdie is "on the road to recovery", his agent has confirmed, two days after the author of The Satanic Verses suffered serious injuries in a stabbing at a lecture in upstate New York.

Author Salman Rushdie pictured in 2017.

The announcement followed news that the lauded writer was removed from a ventilator on Saturday (local time) and able to talk and joke.

Literary agent Andrew Wylie cautioned that although Rushdie's "condition is headed in the right direction", his recovery would be a long process.

Rushdie, 75, suffered a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and an eye, Wylie had previously said, and was likely to lose the injured eye.

"Though his life-changing injuries are severe, his usual feisty & defiant sense of humour remains intact," Rushdie's son Zafar Rushdie said in a Sunday (local time) statement that stressed the author remained in critical condition.

The statement on behalf of the family also expressed gratitude for the "audience members who bravely leapt to his defence", as well as police, doctors and "the outpouring of love and support from around the world".

Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey, pleaded not guilty on Saturday (local time) to attempted murder and assault charges in what a prosecutor called "a targeted, unprovoked, pre-planned attack" at the Chautauqua Institution, a non-profit education and retreat centre.

The attack was met with global shock and outrage, along with praise for the man who, for more than three decades, has weathered death threats and a US$3 million bounty on his head for The Satanic Verses. Rushdie even spent nine years in hiding under a British government protection programme.

Hadi Matar is accused of carrying out a stabbing attack against Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie.

Rushdie, who was born in India to a Muslim family and has lived in Britain and the US, is known for his surreal and satirical prose, beginning with his Booker Prize-winning 1981 novel Midnight's Children, in which he sharply criticised then-Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Infused with magical realism, 1988's The Satanic Verses drew ire from some Muslims who regarded elements of the novel as blasphemy.

The book had already been banned and burned in India, Pakistan and elsewhere when Iran's Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie's death in 1989. Khomeini died that same year, but the fatwa remains in effect - though Iran, in recent years, hadn't focused on Rushdie.

Iran's state-run newspaper, Iran Daily, praised the attack as an "implementation of divine decree" on Sunday. Another hardline newspaper, Kayhan, termed it "divine revenge" that would partially calm the anger of Muslims.

Investigators were trying to determine whether the suspect, born nearly a decade after the novel's publication, acted alone. A prosecutor alluded to the standing fatwa as a potential motive in arguing against bail.

"His resources don't matter to me. We understand that the agenda that was carried out yesterday is something that was adopted and it's sanctioned by larger groups and organisations well beyond the jurisdictional borders of Chautauqua County," District Attorney Jason Schmidt said.

Schmidt said Matar got an advance pass to the event where the author was speaking and arrived a day early bearing a fake ID. The judge ordered Matar held without bail.