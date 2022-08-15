McLeod's Daughters actor Marshall Napier dies aged 70

Source: Radio New Zealand

The actor Marshall Napier, who had brain cancer, has died at the age of 70.

Actor Marshall Napier has starred in New Zealand and Australian movies and TV series.

Actor Marshall Napier has starred in New Zealand and Australian movies and TV series. (Source: NZ on Screen)

His daughter and fellow actor Jessica Napier posted on Instagram saying he had died surrounded by family.

Napier worked predominantly in Australian film and television, including a long-running stint on the TV series McLeod's Daughters.

His New Zealand film resume included parts in movies as various as Came a Hot Friday, Beyond Reasonable Doubt and Vincent Ward's The Navigator.

He starred in the 2019 feature The Bellbird and also stars in the dystopian drama Northspur, which is due to be released next month.

