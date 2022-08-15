Ian Foster should have 'full backing' from NZR - Isa Nacewa

All Blacks coach Ian Foster should have New Zealand Rugby's full support, according to Former Blues player and Fiji international Isa Nacewa.

Nacewa spoke to Breakfast on Monday, following the All Blacks 35-23 Test victory against South Africa on Sunday morning.

The much needed win came after immense pressure on Foster following a string on poor All Blacks' performances including losing the first Test to the Springboks the weekend before.

Last year the All Blacks lost to Argentina for the first time ever, and this year’s successive losses to Ireland was the first time New Zealand has suffered back-to-back defeats at home since 1998.

Nacewa said NZ Rugby Union chief executive Mark Robinson should have put on a united front with Foster.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster during the second Test between NZ and South Africa (Source: Photosport)

"He should have full backing from his board, his CEO and everyone around him because how can he actually even plan for a future, for a World Cup cycle when he's being measured week on week.

"So I think that's a failure in itself, there's so many more questions that have to be asked, the win helped the situation, it's great for the fans but I think there's already been a lot at play."

He said Foster is a great man and the players all like him but NZR has likely already "got the ball rolling" on whether Foster stays or goes as coach.

"Maybe conversations have already been had and his fate was decided prior to that match."

"You've got to raise questions around the whole state of New Zealand rugby and high performance behind the scenes."

"There's a whole area of New Zealand Rugby that's being put in the spotlight above Ian Foster that just isn't really being talked about right now."

Foster first came under fire after the All Blacks series loss to Ireland – described as “not acceptable” by Robinson.

Foster said the criticism he's received over the past few weeks has been "viscous."

“It comes with the job,” Foster said of the criticism. “It has been pretty vicious – there’s been a lot of onslaught, particularly from our New Zealand media. They’ve got high expectations of us and they’ve made that loud and clear.

Speaking to media on a Zoom call from South Africa on Sunday night, Robinson said Foster's fate will be revealed this week.

Robinson refused to back Foster, saying: "We believe we know where we stand we just have to work through that with him."

"We'll take stock of the conversations and information coming out of the camp and we'll comment later in the week," Robinson said.