German minister decries ecological catastrophe in Oder River

Source: Associated Press

Germany's environment minister said the mass die-off of fish in the Oder River is an ecological catastrophe and it isn't clear yet how long it will take the river to recover.

Dead fish in the Oder River.

Dead fish in the Oder River. (Source: Associated Press)

Steffi Lemke spoke at a news conference alongside her Polish counterpart, Anna Moskwa, after a meeting in Szczecin, a Polish city on the Oder River.

The Oder runs from Czechia to the border between Poland and Germany before flowing into the Baltic Sea.

Ten tonnes of dead fish were removed from it last week, but Mokswa said the cause of the mass die-off still hasn't been determined.

READ MORE: What killed tons of fish in European river? Mystery deepens

"So far, at least 150 samples of water from the Oder River have been tested. None of the studies have confirmed the presence of toxic substances. At the same time, we are testing fish. No mercury or other heavy metals have been found in them," she said.

She said some Oder water samples were being sent to foreign laboratories to be tested for about 300 substances.

Both ministers said they were focused now on doing what they can to limit the damage to the river's ecosystem.

Lemke suggested that German authorities were not alerted quickly enough after dead fish were detected in Poland and said communications between the two countries should be improved.

WorldUK and EuropeEnvironment

Popular Stories

1

Revenge attacks feared after gangland shooting of Sydney women

2

Ian Foster: 'My expectation is I'm the All Blacks head coach'

3

Texas sex abuse accused dies after 'chugging' liquid in dock

4

Covid-19: 12 deaths reported, 3387 new cases

5

Smart speed cameras could be in use within months

Latest Stories

McLeod's Daughters actor Marshall Napier dies aged 70

Covid-19: 12 deaths reported, 3387 new cases

Airgun pulled on Auckland liquor shop worker – youths arrested

Ian Foster: 'My expectation is I'm the All Blacks head coach'

Texas sex abuse accused dies after 'chugging' liquid in dock

Related Stories

'China threat' emerges in elections from UK to Australia

UK drops prosecution of protesters over slain woman's vigil

Norway puts down Freya the walrus that drew Oslo crowds

Russia blocking access to medicines - Ukraine's health minister