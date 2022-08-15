Brain abscess kills man amid 'widespread failures' by Whanganui DHB

The Whanganui District Health Board (WDHB) has been found in breach of the Code for Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights (the Code) over its failure to provide services with reasonable care and skill after a man with an ear infection later died from a brain abscess.

A hospital ward (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

The patient, a Māori man in his 30s, presented the DHB five times over two months with a recurring infection of the middle ear (otitis media).

During the visits, clinicians did not undertake adequate investigations to understand the extent of the disease, and whether the man had developed complications from the otitis media.

The man later died from a brain abscess, a rare but known complication of untreated otitis media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Dr Vanessa Caldwell said in her decision, published on Monday, that the man received inadequate assessment and action in the Emergency Department (ED), including omitting to perform a CT head scan and not following up abnormal test results adequately.

The DHB has been referred to the Director of Proceedings to decide whether any proceedings should be taken.

Caldwell noted that the clinicians involved in his care "failed to appreciate the significance of his repeated presentations”, his “history of poorly resolving symptoms, and the possible presence of complications”.

"Given the number of staff involved across multiple presentations, I consider that WDHB must take responsibility at an organisational level for the widespread failure in its service."

The failures led to delayed diagnosis of complications from the otitis media.

“I therefore find WDHB in breach of the Code for its failure to provide services to the man with reasonable care and skill.”

"It is important that ED staff ensure any suspected drug use is ruled out, so the root cause of any symptoms (which may be assumed to be due to drug use) can be explored fully,"

ADVERTISEMENT

Caldwell recommended WDHB and a medical officer give a written apology to the man’s whānau.

She also made multiple recommendations to the WDHB, including a review and amendments to its ED on-call policy and processes for the recall of patients; putting in place protocols for managing suspected drug use; providing staff training on documentation and the DHB’s expectations over the management of suspected drug use; and carrying out an audit of positive blood cultures received by the ED to identify whether timely follow-up had occurred.

Caldwell also made further recommendations for the medical officer to carry out a “self-directed learning” on bias in healthcare; and reflect on his care in the case relating to his suspicion of drug use and the appropriate course of action, and his lack of documentation of discussions and observations.

Caldwell also referred WDHB to the Director of Proceedings due to the "particular vulnerabilities of the man and to the public interest in improving healthcare outcomes for Māori".