Suspect in four New Mexico killings left trail of violence

In the six years since he resettled in the United States from Afghanistan, the primary suspect in the slayings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque has been arrested several times for domestic violence and was captured on camera slashing the tyres of a woman's car, according to police and court records.

Still image taken from video of the arrest of Muhammad Syed. (Source: Associated Press)

The lengthy pattern of violence - which began not long after Muhammad Syed arrived in the states - has shocked members of the city's small, close-knit Muslim community, some of whom knew him from the local mosque and who initially had assumed the killer was an outsider with a bias against the Islamic religion. Now, they are coming to terms with the idea that they never really understood the man.

"I think based on knowing his history now - and we didn't before - he's obviously a disturbed individual. He obviously has a violent tendency," said Ahmad Assed, president of the Islamic Centre of New Mexico.

READ MORE: Gunman in Montenegro kills 10, then shot dead by passerby

ADVERTISEMENT

Police say Syed, 51, was acquainted with his victims and was likely motivated by "interpersonal conflicts".

He was arrested on Monday night (local time) and remains in custody. The married father of six has denied involvement in the killings; his defence attorneys have declined to comment.

Few details have emerged publicly about Syed's life before he and his family came to America in 2016.

In December 2012, Syed fled Afghanistan with his wife and children. The family made its way to Pakistan, where Syed sought work as a refrigerator technician. A native Pashto speaker who was also fluent in Dari, he was admitted to the United States in 2016 as a refugee.

The very next year, according to court records, a boyfriend of Syed's daughter alleged that Syed, his wife and one of Syed's sons pulled him out of a car and punched and kicked him before driving away. The boyfriend, who was found with a bloody nose, scratches and bruises, told police he was attacked because Syed, a Sunni Muslim, did not want his daughter in a relationship with a Shiite man.

Muhammad Syed, 51. (Source: Associated Press)

In 2018, Syed was taken into custody after a fight with his wife about her driving.

ADVERTISEMENT

Months later, Syed allegedly beat his wife and attacked one of his sons with a large slotted metal spoon that left his hair blood-soaked, according to court documents. Syed's wife told police everything was fine. But the son, who was the one who called them, told officers that Syed routinely beat him and his mother.

Two of the cases were dismissed after the wife and boyfriend declined to press charges. The third was dismissed after Syed completed a pretrial intervention programme. In 2020, Syed was arrested after he allegedly refused to pull over for police after running a traffic light, but that case was also eventually dismissed.

"If you're trying to understand how violence in a particular person evolves, you just have to know that he didn't wake up last year and become a serial killer," said former FBI profiler Mary Ellen O'Toole.

"He had experience with violence. And that's the challenge of law enforcement...to identify what is your experience with violence and when did it start?"

Despite the violence he allegedly inflicted on his wife and children, Syed's family is standing by him.

"My father is not a person who can kill somebody," his daughter recently told CNN, which did not disclose her identity to protect her safety.

"My father has always talked about peace. That's why we are here in the United States. We came from Afghanistan, from fighting, from shooting."