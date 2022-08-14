Salman Rushdie stabbing attack suspect charged with attempted murder

The man accused in the stabbing attack on Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges in what a prosecutor called a "pre-planned" crime.

Hadi Matar is accused of carrying out a stabbing attack against Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie. (Source: Associated Press)

An attorney for Hadi Matar, 24, entered the plea on his behalf during an arraignment in western New York.

The suspect appeared in court wearing a black and white jumpsuit and a white face mask, with his hands cuffed in front of him.

A judge ordered him held without bail after District Attorney Jason Schmidt told her Matar took steps to purposely put himself in a position to harm Rushdie, getting an advance pass to the event where the author was speaking and arriving a day early bearing a fake ID.

"This was a targeted, unprovoked, pre-planned attack on Mr Rushdie," Schmidt said.

Public defender Nathaniel Barone complained that authorities had taken too long to get Matar in front of a judge while leaving him "hooked up to a bench at the state police barracks".

"He has that constitutional right of presumed innocence," Barone added.

Matar is accused of attacking Rushdie on Friday (local time) as the author was being introduced at a lecture at the Chautauqua Institute, a non-profit education and retreat centre.

Rushdie, 75, suffered a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and eye, and is on a ventilator, his agent Andrew Wylie said on Friday evening.

People crowd around Rushdie after attack. (Source: Associated Press)

The author is likely to lose the injured eye.

Investigators are working to determine whether Matar, born a decade after The Satanic Verses was published, acted alone.

Authorities said Matar is from Fairview, New Jersey. He was born in the United States to Lebanese parents who emigrated from Yaroun in southern Lebanon, the mayor of the village, Ali Tehfe, told The Associated Press.

1988 novel The Satanic Verses was viewed as blasphemous by many Muslims. Often-violent protests erupted against Rushdie, including a riot that killed 12 people in Mumbai.

In 1991, a Japanese translator of the book was stabbed to death and an Italian translator survived a knife attack. In 1993, the book's Norwegian publisher was shot three times and survived.

The book was banned in Iran, where the late leader Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a 1989 fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie's death. Khomeini died that same year.

The Satanic Verses had already been banned and burned in India, Pakistan and elsewhere before Khomeini issued the fatwa.

Iran's current Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has never issued a fatwa of his own withdrawing the edict, though Iran in recent years hasn't focused on the writer.

The death threats and bounty led Rushdie to go into hiding under a British government protection program, which included a round-the-clock armed guard. Rushdie emerged after nine years of seclusion and cautiously resumed more public appearances, maintaining his outspoken criticism of religious extremism overall.

He said in a 2012 talk in New York that terrorism is really the art of fear.

"The only way you can defeat it is by deciding not to be afraid," he said.