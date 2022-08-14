LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche's car crash

The Los Angeles Police Department has ended its investigation into actor Anne Heche's car crash.

Anne Heche pictured in March 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

On the morning of August 5, Heche's car smashed into a house in a neighbourhood in west Los Angeles and a fire erupted with the car embedded inside the home.

Heche is brain dead and on life support, pending evaluation for organ donation.

"As of today, there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case," the department announced on Friday (local time).

"Any information or records that have been requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case. When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration."

Detectives looking into the crash had said narcotics were found in a blood sample taken from Heche, 53.

The actor was among the most prominent film stars in Hollywood in the late 1990s, playing opposite actors including Johnny Depp (Donnie Brasco) and Harrison Ford (Six Days, Seven Nights). In a 2001 memoir, she discussed her lifelong struggles with mental health.

She recently had recurring roles on the network TV series Chicago P.D. and All Rise, and in 2020 was a contestant on Dancing With the Stars.