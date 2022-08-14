Firearm recovered after reported Canberra Airport shooting

Source: 1News

Officers have arrested a person and recovered a firearm after reports of gunfire in Canberra Airport's main terminal building.

Canberra Airport.

Canberra Airport. (Source: istock.com)

In a statement, ACT Police said they were called to the airport at 1.30pm (local time). They said there have been no reported injuries.

"One person was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered. CCTV has been reviewed and at this time the person in custody is believed to be the only person responsible for this incident," the statement read.

"The Canberra Airport terminal was evacuated as a precaution and the situation at the airport is contained."

Witnesses told AAP that as many as three gunshots were fired near the check-in counters.

Passengers on planes have been stuck on the tarmac due to the incident.

Police said a further update would be provided later on Sunday.

