Firearm recovered after reported Canberra Airport shooting

Officers have arrested a person and recovered a firearm after reports of gunfire in Canberra Airport's main terminal building.

Canberra Airport. (Source: istock.com)

In a statement, ACT Police said they were called to the airport at 1.30pm (local time). They said there have been no reported injuries.

"One person was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered. CCTV has been reviewed and at this time the person in custody is believed to be the only person responsible for this incident," the statement read.

"The Canberra Airport terminal was evacuated as a precaution and the situation at the airport is contained."

ADVERTISEMENT

Witnesses told AAP that as many as three gunshots were fired near the check-in counters.

See the damage caused to these windows by 3 gunshots fired at Canberra airport near check-in. Airport evacuated and big AFP presence as they sweep the entire terminal and interview the alleged shooter. pic.twitter.com/AdlOf3FWvd — Fran Kelly (@frankelly08) August 14, 2022

Passengers on planes have been stuck on the tarmac due to the incident.

Sitting on the tarmac of Canberra airport - where we are waiting on the plane, the captain just told us the AFP is doing a “security sweep” of the airport after we were told the airport has been evacuated. — Dan Bourchier (@Dan_Bourchier) August 14, 2022

Police said a further update would be provided later on Sunday.