Salman Rushdie on ventilator after being stabbed on lecture stage

Salman Rushdie, whose novel The Satanic Verses drew death threats from Iran's leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.

Author Salman Rushdie pictured in 2017. (Source: Associated Press)

A bloodied Rushdie, 75, was flown to a hospital and underwent surgery. His agent, Andrew Wylie, said the writer was on a ventilator on Friday evening (local time), with a damaged liver, severed nerves in an arm and likely to lose an eye.

Police identified the attacker as Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey. He was arrested at the scene and was awaiting arraignment. State police Maj. Eugene Staniszewski said the motive for the stabbing was unclear.

An Associated Press reporter witnessed the attacker confront Rushdie on stage at the Chautauqua Institution on Friday (local time) and punch or stab him 10 to 15 times as he was being introduced. The author was pushed or fell to the floor, and the man was arrested.

People crowd around Rushdie after attack. (Source: Associated Press)

Dr Martin Haskell, a physician who was among those who rushed to help, described Rushdie's wounds as "serious but recoverable".

Event moderator Henry Reese was also attacked. He suffered a facial injury, was treated and released from hospital, police said. He and Rushdie were due to discuss the United States as a refuge for writers and other artists in exile.

Rabbi Charles Savenor was among the roughly 2500 people in the audience. Amid gasps, spectators were ushered out of the outdoor amphitheatre.

The assailant ran onto the platform "and started pounding on Mr Rushdie. At first you're like, 'What's going on?' And then it became abundantly clear in a few seconds that he was being beaten," Savenor said. He said the attack lasted about 20 seconds.

Another spectator, Kathleen Jones, said the attacker was dressed in black, with a black mask.

"We thought perhaps it was part of a stunt to show that there's still a lot of controversy around this author. But it became evident in a few seconds" that it wasn't, she said.

Matar, like other visitors, had obtained a pass to enter the institution's 750-acre grounds, the president of the organisation said.

The suspect's attorney, public defender Nathaniel Barone, said he was still gathering information and declined to comment.

Rushdie has been a prominent spokesman for free expression and liberal causes. He is a former president of PEN America, which said it was "reeling from shock and horror" at the attack.

"We can think of no comparable incident of a public violent attack on a literary writer on American soil," CEO Suzanne Nossel said in a statement.

Rushdie "has been targeted for his words for decades but has never flinched nor faltered", she added.

Law enforcement stand watch outside at the Chautauqua Institution after author Salman Rushdie was attacked during a lecture. (Source: Associated Press)

His 1988 novel The Satanic Verses was viewed as blasphemous by many Muslims. Often-violent protests erupted against Rushdie, including a riot that killed 12 people in Mumbai.

In 1991, a Japanese translator of the book was stabbed to death and an Italian translator survived a knife attack. In 1993, the book's Norwegian publisher was shot three times and survived.

The book was banned in Iran, where the late leader Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a 1989 fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie's death. Khomeini died that same year.

However, a more than US$3 million bounty has been offered for anyone who kills Rushdie.

Iran's current Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has never issued a fatwa of his own withdrawing the edict, though Iran in recent years hasn't focused on the writer.

Iran's mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday's attack.

The death threats and bounty led Rushdie to go into hiding under a British government protection program, which included a round-the-clock armed guard. Rushdie emerged after nine years of seclusion and cautiously resumed more public appearances, maintaining his outspoken criticism of religious extremism overall.

He said in a 2012 talk in New York that terrorism is really the art of fear.

"The only way you can defeat it is by deciding not to be afraid," he said.

Anti-Rushdie sentiment has lingered long after Khomeini's decree. The Index on Censorship, an organisation promoting free expression, said money was raised to boost the reward for his killing as recently as 2016.

In 2012, Rushdie published a memoir, Joseph Anton, about the fatwa. The title came from the pseudonym Rushdie had used while in hiding.

Rushdie rose to prominence with his Booker Prize-winning 1981 novel Midnight's Children, but his name became known around the world after The Satanic Verses.

Widely regarded as one of Britain's finest living writers, Rushdie was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2008 and earlier this year was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour, a royal accolade for people who have made a major contribution to the arts, science or public life.

The Chautauqua Institution has served for more than a century as a place for reflection and spiritual guidance. Visitors don't pass through metal detectors or undergo bag checks. Most people leave the doors to their century-old cottages unlocked at night.

The Chautauqua centre is known for its summertime lecture series, where Rushdie has spoken before.