Molloy voters may turn to Efeso Collins - analyst

A political analyst says people who would have voted for Leo Molloy in Auckland's mayoral election may now turn to Efeso Collins because both candidates have working-class appeal.

Leo Molloy (L) and Efeso Collins. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The outspoken businessman dropped out of the race yesterday, saying polling suggested he wouldn't win.

Massey University associate professor Grant Duncan said polling still had not given a clear steer as to the likely outcome, and Auckland had many undecided voters.

"Leo's withdrawal obviously reduces some of the uncertainty, but it's not entirely clear where his support base will go," he said.

He said the Auckland mayoral candidacy had in the past presented a clear frontrunner - such as Phil Goff and Len Brown - but that wasn't the case this time.

"So that will have an impact obviously if Leo gives an endorsement to one of the other centre-right candidates, but some of Leo's support base is likely to go anyway to Efeso Collins, because of that working-class appeal that Leo had."

However, Duncan predicted Molloy would not endorse Collins, and he expected he would look to negotiate policy before endorsing a centre-right candidate.

