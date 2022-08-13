Christchurch near miss between bus and train being investigated

Source: Radio New Zealand

A near-miss between a freight train and a bus in Christchurch is now subject to an investigation by the Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC).

The Selwyn Street level crossing. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

On Monday, a bus reportedly passed over the level crossing at Selwyn Street in Christchurch in front of a moving train travelling from Middleton to Lyttelton.

It was reported that the incident happened at about 2.30pm and the train was travelling east bound.

There were no fatalities or injuries.

Acting chief investigator of accidents Naveen Kozhuppakalam said the commission was appealing to hear from anyone who saw or recorded what happened.

"We're keen to hear from anyone who may has captured this incident at 2:30pm on Monday on their vehicle's dash-cam or local business owners who may have CCTV footage," he said in a statement.

The level crossing's flashing lights, bells and barrier arms had been reported as faulty on Saturday 6 August and were believed to have been out of action for the six days after that, he said.

"We're also interested in video footage of other near misses at that level crossing - the one next to Champion Flour and the Z petrol station - from Saturday 6 August to Thursday 11 August."

The investigators' initial work would include "inspecting the locomotive and locating the bus, mapping the site, examining rail systems such as the signals, vehicle components, seeking any electronic recorded data, and obtaining maintenance records".

Kozhuppakalam said they would also interview the train driver, other staff and any witnesses to the accident.

Anyone with footage of the accident or who witnessed it can contact TAIC via email on info@taic.org.nz.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandTransportChristchurch and CanterburyAccidents

