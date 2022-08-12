Police tight-lipped after hearses seen at Auckland home

A small police presence remains at a South Auckland street where at least one body was discovered yesterday.

Police in Clendon Park, Auckland on Friday. (Source: 1News)

Neighbours on Moncrieff Avenue in Clendon Park were angry police were keeping them in the dark.

RNZ understands two adults and two children have been living at the house for about six months.

Two hearses were seen leaving the house yesterday after the area was cordoned.

A police tent was set up at the side of the driveway, and forensic specialists in white coveralls searched the area.

Some residents returning from work were not allowed to go to their homes for a while.

One neighbour said it was a safe street, and he was shocked to come home from work and see the cordons.

He said he did not know the family who lived at the house as they were quiet and kept to themselves.

Police have not provided an update on Friday but are expected to release more details of the incident today