North Korea claims disputed victory over Covid, blames Seoul

In a striking speech before thousands of North Koreans, leader Kim Jong Un's sister said he suffered a fever while guiding the country to victory over the coronavirus. She blamed rival South Korea for the outbreak and vowed "deadly" retaliation.

Kim Yo Jong, a powerful official in charge of inter-Korean relations, glorified her brother's leadership during the outbreak in her speech on Wednesday (local time) at a national meeting where he jubilantly described the country's widely disputed success over the virus as an "amazing miracle" in global public health.

North Korea's statements about its outbreak are widely believed to be manipulated to help Kim Jong Un maintain absolute authority. But experts believe the victory announcement signals his intention to move to other priorities and are concerned his sister's remarks portend a provocation, which might include nuclear or missile tests or even border skirmishes.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency said on Thursday (local time) that Kim Jong Un declared victory over Covid-19 and ordered an easing of preventive measures just three months after the country first acknowledged an outbreak.

In her first known televised speech, his sister said he suffered a fever and glorified his "epoch-making" leadership. In a dubious claim, she accused South Korea of spreading Covid-19 to North Korea's largely unvaccinated populace, saying the initial infections were caused by "leaflets, banknotes, awful booklets" and other items flown across the border by anti-North Korean activists in the South.

North Korea first suggested in July that its Covid-19 outbreak began in people who had contact with objects carried by balloons launched from South Korea — a questionable claim that appeared to be an attempt to blame its rival.

South Korea's Unification Ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs, expressed strong regret over North Korea's "extremely disrespectful and threatening comments" based on "ridiculous claims".

A senior South Korean presidential office official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in a background briefing, said Seoul is preparing for various possible North Korean provocations, including a test detonation of a nuclear device.

Since North Korea acknowledged its coronavirus outbreak in May, it has reported about 4.8 million "fever cases" in its population of 26 million but only identified a fraction of those as Covid-19. The country, which likely lacks test kits and other public health tools, has claimed the outbreak has been slowing for weeks and that just 74 people have died.

For Kim to declare victory against the coronavirus suggests he wants to move on to other priorities, such as boosting the country's broken and heavily sanctioned economy, which has been further damaged by pandemic border closures, or conducting a nuclear test, said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul.

South Korean and US officials have said North Korea could be gearing up for its first nuclear test in five years amid a torrid series of weapons tests this year that included its first launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles since 2017.

The provocative tests underscore Kim's intent to advance his arsenal while also pressuring the Biden administration over long-stalled negotiations in which he hopes to use his nuclear weapons as leverage for badly needed sanctions relief and security concessions, experts say.

Kim Yo Jong's bellicose rhetoric indicates she will try to blame any Covid-19 resurgence on South Korea and is also looking to justify North Korea’s next military provocation, Easley said.

Activists in South Korea for years have flown balloons across the border to distribute hundreds of thousands of propaganda leaflets critical of Kim's regime. North Korea has often expressed fury at the activists and at South Korea's government for not stopping them.

North Korea’s claim about the origin of the outbreak contradicts outside experts, who believe the omicron variant spread when the country briefly reopened its border with China to freight traffic in January, and surged further following a military parade and other large-scale events in Pyongyang, its capital, in April.