Project Jonah and the Department of Conservation are responding to a mass dolphin stranding on Auckland's Waiheke Island.

Waiheke Island. (Source: istock.com)

"We are coordinating with DOC and responding to a mass dolphin stranding on Waiheke Island," the rescue organisation said on Facebook.

"We have local medics onsite and senior staff with equipment on the way."

The Department of Conservation said it involved a pod of 10 common dolphins, including a calf, at Whakanewha Bay.