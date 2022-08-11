OnlyFans model arrested in Hawaii on murder charge

Source: Associated Press

Law enforcement in Hawaii on Thursday arrested social media model Courtney Clenney on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

Courtney Clenney.

Courtney Clenney. (Source: Hawaii Police Department)

Hawaii County police said in a statement they assisted the US Marshals Service as they arrested the 26-year-old in Laupahoehoe, which is on the Big Island. Officers used an arrest warrant issued by Miami-Dade County, Florida.

She's being held at the East Hawaii Detention Centre while she waits for her initial court appearance in Hilo District Court on Friday, police said.

The police statement gave no details about the accusations against her, but the Miami Herald reported that Clenney is accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in April.

Her Miami defence lawyer, Frank Prieto, told the Miami Herald that she was in Hawaii while in rehabilitation for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I’m completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged,” Prieto said. “We look forward to clearing her name in court.”

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

Popular Stories

1

'Pretty yuck' - Willis on women's underwear pic from Uffindell's old flat

2

Dozens of cases of newly identified virus detected in China

3

Police responding to incident at South Auckland home

4

17-metre long sperm whale carcass washes up near Nelson

5

NRL coach Paul Green dies aged 49

Latest Stories

Person injured, 2 teens arrested in Auckland airgun shooting

Police responding to incident at South Auckland home

Dramatic scenes in Kiribati as authorities attempt to deport judge

OnlyFans model arrested in Hawaii on murder charge

NASA telescope plane SOFIA leaves Christchurch for final time

Related Stories

Plane lands on California freeway, bursts into flames

Car swallowed by sinkhole in Texas

Trump refuses to answer questions in probe into his business dealings

3 MPs ousted from Tongan Parliament for bribing voters