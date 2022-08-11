17-metre long sperm whale carcass washes up near Nelson

Source: Radio New Zealand

A 17m long dead sperm whale has washed up on Rabbit Island, near Nelson.

The dead sperm whale was reported to DOC on Wednesday morning.

The dead sperm whale was reported to DOC on Wednesday morning. (Source: Supplied / DOC)

Department of Conservation Motueka operations manager Chris Golding said it was reported on Wednesday morning and was likely to have died of natural causes.

DOC was consulting with Te Tau Ihu iwi representatives about options to decide what will happen with the remains of the whale.

Iwi representatives said a karakia for the whale on Wednesday afternoon.

DOC advised people to keep away from the whale and not to touch it for health reasons.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandAnimals

