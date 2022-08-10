Kevin Spacey being sued for $500k by sexual assault victim

Kevin Spacey is reportedly being sued for hundreds of thousands of dollars for “psychiatric damage” by one of the men he is accused of sexually assaulting.

Spacey appeared in court in London after he was charged with sexual offenses against three men. (Source: Associated Press)

The actor, 63, is due to stand trial next year to answer five charges of sexual assault against three men, dating back 17 years, while he was artistic director of the Old Vic theatre in central London.

The Daily Telegraph reported on Tuesday that one of the victims has launched a civil claim in the High Court for “aggravated and exemplary” damages for multiple alleged sexual assaults.

It said: “He claims the alleged assaults caused him extensive mental problems and has submitted documentary evidence that sets out the medical help he says he has required in the intervening years.

“The civil claim relates to the criminal charges of sexual assault on a man, now in his 30s, and of causing him to engage in penetrative sexual activity without his consent in August 2008.”

Spacey – who led the Old Vic between 2004 and 2015 – travelled to London in June to enter not guilty pleas to all five charges.

The House of Cards Oscar-winner has vowed to clear his name and was granted unconditional bail. He faces a three- to four-week trial at either the Old Bailey or Southwark Crown Court starting on June 6. The High Court proceedings are likely to take place afterwards.

Spacey’s legal team from Carter Ruck said: “Kevin Spacey was already aware of these allegations, which relate to pre-existing allegations which are the subject of the criminal proceedings in which Mr Spacey has pleaded not guilty. The civil claim will also be defended.”

Documents filed to the Queen's Bench Division on June 14 said: “The assault and the psychiatric damage were caused to the claimant by the intentional assault by the defendant.

“The claimant claims damages for personal injury expected to exceed £300,000 (NZ$577,202).”

Aggravated damages are intended to reflect the manner of a wrong committed by a defendant – or the defendant’s subsequent conduct.

The charges against Spacey lodged in May include two counts of sexual assault on a man, now in his 40s, in March 2005 in London, as well as sexual assault on a man, now in his 30s, and causing him to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, in August 2008 in London.

There is also a charge of sexual assault on a man, now in his 30s, in April 2013 in Gloucestershire.

Spacey’s lawyers have said he “strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case”.

Meanwhile, Spacey has been ordered by a judge in Los Angeles to pay US$31 million (NZ$49.2 million) to cover the cost of removing him from Netflix’s ‘House of Cards’ after sexual misconduct allegations.