3 MPs ousted from Tongan Parliament for bribing voters

Three MPs in Tonga have been unseated today after Tonga's Supreme Court dismissed their appeals over bribery convictions.

Ousted Tongan MPs, from left: Poasi Tei, Tatufu Moeaki and Sangster Saulala. (Source: Tongan government / Tonga Dialysis Foundation )

The MPs who have been unseated are: Tatafu Moeaki, Poasi Tei and Sangster Saulala.

All three have been found guilty of bribing voters in Tonga's general election last year.

Tonga's House Speaker Lord Fatafehi Fakafanua announced their departure in Parliament this morning after receiving the Supreme Court's final judgement.

The judgement ordered the immediate termination of the three MPs' tenures.

