Hercules breakdown leaves Peeni Henare stranded in Solomon Islands

A New Zealand Air Force C130 Hercules has broken down in Vanuatu leaving Defence Minister Peeni Henare stranded in the Solomon Islands capital Honiara.

But Defence Minister Peeni Henare says New Zealand personnel won’t be entering the war-torn country.

Henare is heading a 30-person delegation including officials from the New Zealand Defence Force and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who are in the country for World War II commemorations.

The delay was announced shortly after Henare's final official event, a memorial service for the HMAS Canberra this morning at the Rove Police Park in Honiara.

It is understood attempts are being made to send another Royal New Zealand Airforce aircraft to pick up the minister and his delegation this afternoon.

The RNZAF is due to retire its C130 Hercules which has had a number of breakdowns in recent years.

The deliveries of the first new C-130J aircraft are due in 2024.

