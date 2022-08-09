Birmingham Commonwealth Games closing ceremony underway

The festivities at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games closing ceremony have begun at Alexander Stadium.

NZ track cyclists Campbell Stewart and Aaron Gate. (Source: Photosport)

It's going to be a celebration of the achievements across the tournament but also another look into Birmingham's culture and heritage. A city known as "the engine room of the UK".

The beginning of the ceremony will take viewers back in time to the immediate post World War Two era in Birmingham.

Cyclist Aaron Gate, who won four gold medals, will be New Zealand's flagbearer at the closing ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commonwealth Games closing ceremony. (Source: Getty)

A group of performers depicting the Birmingham factory workers during the Industrial Revolution have kicked off the show.

Also there's a celebration of the migrants from across the Commonwealth who moved to Birmingham to work in the trades.

The athletes have walked out onto Alexander Stadium waving their flags proudly and acknowledged the crowd, as Apache Indian performed.

There will also be performances from a host of musical acts including UB40 and Musical Youth, Panjabi MC, Jorja Smith and Beverley Knight.

The athletes danced along to a show of some of the best artists from across the West Midlands continues.

A sequence from the upcoming theatre show Peaky Blinders: The redemption of Thomas Shelby was performed.

ADVERTISEMENT

More to come