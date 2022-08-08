'Infuriating' - Iwi angry after tourists taken to wāhi tapu pools

The Te Puia tourist attraction in Rotorua has infuriated local iwi after allowing tourists to swim in thermal pools considered wāhi tapu.

Te Puia is a popular Rotorua tourist attraction. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Chanz Mikaere of Tūhourangi-Ngāti Wāhiao said a photo emerged on social media of two swimmers with a Te Puia tour guide at "The Blueys".

She said her anger has boiled over at what she calls the complete lack of respect shown by the Rotorua tourism destination.

"It's infuriating because for generations we have been told not to swim in there during certain hours, being Te Puia's business hours, we have always respected that.

"That is where we used to wash our tūpāpaku (deceased) prior to undertakers being available. It really is a wāhi tapu and for Te Puia to have no qualms about taking tours down to that spot is just unacceptable and shows a severe lack of respect on their part."

In a statement on its Facebook page, Te Puia said it had taken tourists to The Blueys when the pandemic struck but those tours had now stopped.

"As international borders closed, we sought to create experiences that related more closely to our domestic manuhiri which were fully guided by our trained team.

"However, as we welcome back international manuhiri and demand for experiences at Te Puia has increased, access to areas such as the geyser plateau including The Bluey's has ceased."

Mikaere said she did not accept the apology - if that was the intention of the statement.

"What their response showed to us was they have no respect because there was no apology, no commitment to not doing again. And what we would like to know is how it was approved to start with considering the history of the place."

Mikaere said The Blueys was never meant to be accessible to the public.

She believes her iwi need to examine the relationship it has with tourism.

rnz.co.nz