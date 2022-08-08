All dogs recovered after man mauled to death in Northland

The last of the dogs that were missing from the property in the Hokianga, Northland, where Neville Thomson was mauled to death last Thursday have been found.

Neville Thomson. (Source: Supplied)

Thomson, 69, was killed by a pack of six dogs in Panguru which his family say belonged to his friend.

On Thursday police shot dead one of the dogs and captured two, and a fourth reportedly came back on Friday morning, but two dogs from the pack remained on the loose.

On Monday morning, the Far North District Council (FNDC) confirmed the last of the dogs that had escaped from the property had been located, and "no dogs from the property remain at large".

"Police are working through details of dog ownership as part of their investigation," FNDC General Manager of District Services, Dr Dean Myburgh said in a statement.

"The police are continuing to investigate the fatal dog attack at Panguru and remain the lead agency. The council will continue to assist where appropriate."

Police had earlier warned residents of the remote settlement to be on the lookout for the dogs and to call police if they were spotted.

Myburgh said on Friday around 25 dogs had been taken from the property to its Kaitāia shelter after being "rounded up".

He said they were unregistered and some were puppies. The primary breeds of the dogs were neo mastiff and bull dog cross.

Neville's whānau have set up a Givealittle page seeking support for funeral costs.